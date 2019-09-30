 
Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government, climate activists break into the Royal Gardens, and binge drinking on the decline
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 September, 2019
Latest News:
Flanders to drop out of Belgium’s anti-discrimination centre...
Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government,...
Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace in Brussels...
Belgian Tornados to tackle Mount Everest ahead of...
New Flemish government emerges after marathon negotiations...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 September 2019
    Flanders to drop out of Belgium’s anti-discrimination centre
    Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government, climate activists break into the Royal Gardens, and binge drinking on the decline
    Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace in Brussels (photos)
    Belgian Tornados to tackle Mount Everest ahead of Tokyo 2020
    New Flemish government emerges after marathon negotiations
    Belgian soldiers away from home to be given compensation for time lost
    Voting for local elections in Flanders no longer compulsory
    Up to 50 people involved in Schaerbeek fight
    Five arrested after Extinction Rebellion activists storm Royal Palace
    47 fire brigade interventions in Brussels on Sunday
    New Flemish governmental formation almost there
    Two Belgian tourists found dead in their hotel room in Florence
    Binge drinking in decline among European youth: report
    EU has to better protect human rights activists
    Boris Johnson goes on the Brexit offensive before Conservative party conference
    ABN AMRO investigated for money laundering
    Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros
    Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade criminals
    European Space Agency announces new mission to help understand climate change
    Belgian pet owners reminded to be vigilant on international rabies awareness day
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government, climate activists break into the Royal Gardens, and binge drinking on the decline

    Monday, 30 September 2019

    Flanders has a new regional government after marathon negotiations, climate activists were arrested at the Royal Palace after they broke into the gardens and binge drinking is on the decline among European youth.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. New Flemish government emerges after marathon negotiations

    Flanders has a new regional government, party leaders announced Monday as they emerged from a marathon 21-hour of negotiations. The new government will be led by the same three-party coalition of the previous legislature but will see slight shifts in the distribution of ministerial portfolios. Read more.

    2. Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace

    Five activists from the environmentalist action group, Extinction Rebellion, were arrested on Monday morning after they entered the gardens of the Royal Palace in Brussels to hand-deliver a letter to King Philippe. Read more.

    3. Boris Johnson goes on the Brexit offensive

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went on the Brexit offensive on Sunday, promising that he would make Brexit happen on the 31st of October, whatever the cost. Read more.

    4. 47 fire brigade interventions in Brussels on Sunday

    Fire brigades intervened in Brussels 47 times to take care of uprooted trees, water damage and loose objects which posed a threat to public roads, on Sunday due to heavy rainfall and high winds. Read more.

    5. Voting for local elections in Flanders no longer compulsory

    The new Flemish government has decided that voting for local and provincial elections in Flanders will no longer be compulsory. Read more.

    6. Up to 50 people involved in Schaerbeek fight

    Two people were arrested after a fight broke out at Place de la Reine in Schaerbeek on Sunday evening, but the fight involved between 35 to 50 people. Read more.

    7. Binge drinking in decline among European youth

    Binge drinking in Europe is on the decline among European teens and young adults, the percentage of binge drinkers is down by up to 30%, a new industry report showed. Read more.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job