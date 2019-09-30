Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government, climate activists break into the Royal Gardens, and binge drinking on the decline

Flanders has a new regional government after marathon negotiations, climate activists were arrested at the Royal Palace after they broke into the gardens and binge drinking is on the decline among European youth.

Flanders has a new regional government, party leaders announced Monday as they emerged from a marathon 21-hour of negotiations. The new government will be led by the same three-party coalition of the previous legislature but will see slight shifts in the distribution of ministerial portfolios. Read more.

Five activists from the environmentalist action group, Extinction Rebellion, were arrested on Monday morning after they entered the gardens of the Royal Palace in Brussels to hand-deliver a letter to King Philippe. Read more.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went on the Brexit offensive on Sunday, promising that he would make Brexit happen on the 31st of October, whatever the cost. Read more.

Fire brigades intervened in Brussels 47 times to take care of uprooted trees, water damage and loose objects which posed a threat to public roads, on Sunday due to heavy rainfall and high winds. Read more.

Voting for local elections in Flanders no longer compulsory



The new Flemish government has decided that voting for local and provincial elections in Flanders will no longer be compulsory. Read more.

Two people were arrested after a fight broke out at Place de la Reine in Schaerbeek on Sunday evening, but the fight involved between 35 to 50 people. Read more.

Binge drinking in Europe is on the decline among European teens and young adults, the percentage of binge drinkers is down by up to 30%, a new industry report showed. Read more.

