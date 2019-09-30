 
Thomas Cook Retail Belgium officially closes its doors
Monday, 30 September, 2019
    Thomas Cook Retail Belgium officially closes its doors

    Monday, 30 September 2019
    The management of the Belgium branch confirmed that it will close its doors. Credit: Belga

    The management of Thomas Cook Retail Belgium confirmed on Monday that it is officially declared bankrupt.

    After Thomas Cook Nederland was officially declared bankrupt earlier on Monday, the management of the Belgium branch confirmed that it will also close its doors.

    “Despite very intensive conversations with different parties up until the last moment, we could not reach an agreement on the necessary short-term financing,” the press release stated.

    Several tour operators, hotel owners and investment firms, both in Belgium and abroad, expressed interest in completely or partly taking over Thomas Cook Retail Belgium but could not find an agreement on the necessary €5 million. “The tsunami that the bankruptcy of the Thomas Cook Group caused was too big,” reports Bruzz.

    In Belgium, 500 to 600 jobs are on the line.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

