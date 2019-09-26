Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated by 6 October

Additionally, all trips that have been booked in Belgium with the company have officially been cancelled. Credit: Belga

Almost all travellers stranded due to Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy will be repatriated by 6 October, Minister of Economy, Employment and Consumer Protection Wouter Beke told the House on Thursday, after being questioned by Florence Reuter (MR) and Leen Dierick (CD&V).

Three thousand travellers have been repatriated to date and 1,174 still require repatriation, according to figures from the travel guarantee fund. 1,042 travellers are expected to arrive on Friday.

Thomas Cook’s Belgian vacationers will be flown back on Friday thanks to the Travel Guarantee Fund that has organised 10 flights. Eight flights will Brussels Airlines (Djerba, Alicante, Heraklion, Malaga, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Hurghada and Santorini) and two by Turkish charter airline Tailwind (Izmir and Antalya).

Further details are available on the fund’s website, which offers forms for submitting claims. Some 5,000 complaints have been received to date.

Additionally, all trips that have been booked in Belgium with the company have officially been cancelled. Each customer must submit a claim file to the Travel Guarantee Fund, which is responsible for reimbursements.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times