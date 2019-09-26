 
Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated by 6 October
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
Latest News:
Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated...
Ryanair not planning to acquire Thomas Cook’s fleet...
Ghent’s push for multilingual classrooms sparks outrage among...
Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of...
Brexit: British MPs reject motion calling for parliamentary...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated by 6 October
    Ryanair not planning to acquire Thomas Cook’s fleet
    Ghent’s push for multilingual classrooms sparks outrage among local politicians
    Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of belongings from hotel guest
    Brexit: British MPs reject motion calling for parliamentary recess
    Ryanair announces four new lines from Belgium next summer
    Health Minister is ‘violating the law’ over family caregiver allowances, says critic
    Brussels municipality wants total ban on patio heaters
    Belgium’s ‘executioner of Raqqa’ demands to be repatriated, tried in Belgium
    Charles Michel on Jacques Chirac: A man of courage who marked political history
    Belgium export tons of polluted soil to the Netherlands each year
    Brussels Airlines scraps hundreds of flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
    Man found dead in Chinese embassy in Brussels
    ‘Temporary’ road diversion in Brussels ends after 4 years
    Newly launched ‘Mario Kart Tour’ unavailable in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Sex workers in Airbnbs, climate strike classes and hitchhiking
    Sex workers in Bruges are using Airbnb rentals for work
    Male emperor penguin born in Antwerp Zoo
    Pilots’ strike impacts 2019 profit projection, says BA Home Office
    Antwerp teacher on sick leave after asking students to campaign for climate in exchange for better grades
    View more

    Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated by 6 October

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    © Belga
    Additionally, all trips that have been booked in Belgium with the company have officially been cancelled. Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    Almost all travellers stranded due to Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy will be repatriated by 6 October, Minister of Economy, Employment and Consumer Protection Wouter Beke told the House on Thursday, after being questioned by Florence Reuter (MR) and Leen Dierick (CD&V).

    Three thousand travellers have been repatriated to date and 1,174 still require repatriation, according to figures from the travel guarantee fund. 1,042 travellers are expected to arrive on Friday.

    Thomas Cook’s Belgian vacationers will be flown back on Friday thanks to the Travel Guarantee Fund that has organised 10 flights. Eight flights will Brussels Airlines (Djerba, Alicante, Heraklion, Malaga, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Hurghada and Santorini) and two by Turkish charter airline Tailwind (Izmir and Antalya).

    Related News:

    Further details are available on the fund’s website, which offers forms for submitting claims. Some 5,000 complaints have been received to date.

    Additionally, all trips that have been booked in Belgium with the company have officially been cancelled. Each customer must submit a claim file to the Travel Guarantee Fund, which is responsible for reimbursements.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job