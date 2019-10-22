Brexit: MPs set to debate proposed withdrawal agreement on Tuesday

Debate is set to kick off on Tuesday in the House of Commons ahead of a vote i principal on Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Debate on the proposed Withdrawal Agreement Bill will kick off at around 12:30 PM British Summer Time in the House of Commons and continue until an expected vote in principle on the Bill at 7:00 PM, according to a published order paper.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested on Saturday an extension to the Brexit deadline when MPs declined to support his withdrawal agreement.

Despite the extension request, which President of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Twitter should be treated “in all seriousness”, Johnson is still pushing for the Bill to be legislated before the 31 October deadline.

Although the vote will be very tight, it looks as though the Bill will be approved by MPs, according to analysis by both the BBC and The Financial Times.

However, if the Bill is approved, MPs will be faced with approving a timetable to discern the details of the legislation. The time-table, which is spread across three days and would see Johnson pushing through the legislation by Thursday, has prompted frustration amongst some MPs, who argue that it does not give them enough time to consider the legislation.

MPs had more time to debate the Wild Animals in Circuses Act (affecting 19 animals) than they will to decide the future of 65 million people 🐪👩‍👩‍👧‍👦🦓 It’s hard to think of anything which better illustrates this Govt’s contempt for people, Parliament & democracy #Brexit — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 22, 2019

