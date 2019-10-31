 
Argenta ATMs across Belgium out of action indefinitely
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
    Argenta ATMs across Belgium out of action indefinitely

    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Argenta bank has decided to empty and close its ATMs in Belgium for an indefinite period. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Argenta bank announced on Wednesday that its ATMs will be closed for an indefinite period of time following a wave of robberies that have caused significant damages to different branches of the bank.

    The company emptied all of its ATMs across Belgium on Wednesday, the bank explained in a press release.

    As a result, customers cannot currently withdraw money from Argenta ATMs or perform any other transactions.

    “The continuing wave of increasingly aggressive robberies forces Argenta to take this drastic measure,” the statement explains.

    In the month of October alone, there have been three different robbery attempts on different Argenta bank branches in Belgium. Last week, the Argenta branches in Stabroek and Essen were hit by robberies involving the use of explosives. Similarly, robbers exploded the Argenta branch in Sint-Niklaas on Tuesday, causing significant damages.

    Related News:

    While the robbery attempts have not caused any injuries or casualties, the bank explains that “criminals, both in Belgium and abroad, use increasingly heavier explosives because the machines are increasingly better protected.”

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

