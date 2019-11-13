Fake taxi driver in ULB sexual assault case was a STIB employee

The incident during which a man posed as a fake taxi driver and wore STIB uniform reportedly took place in and around the ULB campus in Ixelles. Credit: Fred Romero/Flickr.

The fake taxi driver in the Université Libre de Bruxelles sexual assault case was a STIB employee, the Brussels public transport operator confirms.

A Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) student posted on a university-affiliated Facebook page on Sunday evening warning fellow students that after an initiation party the previous night she had been kidnapped and raped at the hands of an individual posing as a driver of the STIB provided taxi service, Collecto.

“The driver was wearing a STIB uniform,” the student explained in the Facebook post.

On Thursday evening police arrested a suspect in Ixelles in connection with the case. The Brussels public prosecutor believes that the suspect is connected to at least three similar incidents.

STIB has now confirmed that the suspect worked for the organisation and that he has been dismissed from his position.

“He was a bus driver,” STIB spokesperson An Van Hamme explained to Bruzz.

“Was, because we have fired him since,” added Van Hamme. His actions “are completely against our values,” Van Hamme continued.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times