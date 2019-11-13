 
Fake taxi driver in ULB sexual assault case was a STIB employee
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 November, 2019
Latest News:
Wallonia not ready to emulate the Hague and...
Rwandan ‘lord’ denies role in ‘incalculable’ number of...
Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to...
Nasa renames celestial body after Nazi controversy over...
Employment office launches training, manual against job discrimination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 November 2019
    Wallonia not ready to emulate the Hague and slash speed limits
    Rwandan ‘lord’ denies role in ‘incalculable’ number of murders in Brussels genocide trial
    Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to fight fan harassment
    Nasa renames celestial body after Nazi controversy over previous name
    Employment office launches training, manual against job discrimination
    Belgians encouraged to consider their risk of developing type-2 diabetes
    ‘European way of life’ portfolio to undergo name change
    Fake taxi driver in ULB sexual assault case was a STIB employee
    Arson in housing centre for asylum seekers was ‘act of political terror,’ Flemish interior minister says
    ‘Nazi house’ owner taken to court but says he ‘is not doing anything wrong’
    Heineken will be the only beer for sale at the Euro 2020’s
    Over 70 people evacuated after car crash causes gas leak in Charleroi
    Brussels’ people feel unsafe due to lack of respect in traffic
    Belgium’s federal police ‘no longer has the means to do its job effectively’
    Tesla announces plans for European gigafactory in Germany
    Dutch police look for man with ‘Flemish accent’ after attack on 63-year-old conductor
    Abductor in Brussels filmed by security cameras
    Police search for exhibitionist in Flagey
    First snow to fall on Friday in Flanders
    Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Belgium
    View more

    Fake taxi driver in ULB sexual assault case was a STIB employee

    Wednesday, 13 November 2019
    The incident during which a man posed as a fake taxi driver and wore STIB uniform reportedly took place in and around the ULB campus in Ixelles. Credit: Fred Romero/Flickr.

    The fake taxi driver in the Université Libre de Bruxelles sexual assault case was a STIB employee, the Brussels public transport operator confirms.

    A Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) student posted on a university-affiliated Facebook page on Sunday evening warning fellow students that after an initiation party the previous night she had been kidnapped and raped at the hands of an individual posing as a driver of the STIB provided taxi service, Collecto.

    “The driver was wearing a STIB uniform,” the student explained in the Facebook post.

    Related News:

    On Thursday evening police arrested a suspect in Ixelles in connection with the case. The Brussels public prosecutor believes that the suspect is connected to at least three similar incidents.

    STIB has now confirmed that the suspect worked for the organisation and that he has been dismissed from his position.

    “He was a bus driver,” STIB spokesperson An Van Hamme explained to Bruzz.

    “Was, because we have fired him since,” added Van Hamme. His actions “are completely against our values,” Van Hamme continued.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job