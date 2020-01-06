 
Hundreds in Brussels protest US killing of top Iranian general
Monday, 06 January, 2020
    Monday, 06 January 2020
    Hundreds in Brussels protest US killing of top Iranian general

    Monday, 06 January 2020
    Protesters called on EU leaders to condemn the US airstrike that killed a top Iranian official, which they called an "illegal" and "warlike" act. Credit: Khan Usman Wpip/Facebook

    Hundreds of demonstrators protested in front of the US Embassy in Brussels at the weekend against the decision to kill a top Iranian official and against further destabilisation of the region.

    The group gathered in front of the embassy at around 2:00 PM on Sunday, following a decision by the US government to order an airstrike to kill Iranian General Qassim Suleimani, the country’s top military commander.

    Suleimani’s death sparked outrage and street protests against the US, culminating with the Iraqi parliament voting to expel US troops from the country, where the airstrike took place, also killing Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

    Brandishing signs reading “No Iran war,” and “US out of Middle East,” the group’s protest in Brussels called on European leaders to condemn the killing, which they called an “illegal” and “unilateral act.”

    “Whatever we think of General Soleimani, it is illegal to execute people in such ways,” Ludo De Brabander of the activist group Vreder, told BX1.

    “It is also illegal to carry out such warlike actions in a sovereign country and against the will of that country’s government,” he added, referring to Iraq.

    The demonstration was also meant to pressure European leaders to declare they would “not participate in an attack against Iran and its people,” the protest’s organisers wrote on Facebook.

    News of the airstrike saw international policymakers and observers warn that the move by the US would lead tensions with Iran to escalate exponentially, with several also invoking the possibility of a regional war.

    Since the airstrike on Friday, the US and Iran have exchanged a slew of threats, with the latter vowing “severe revenge” for the killing of Suleimani, a widely admired figure in Iran and the leader of the country’s elite military Quds Force, which the US last year classed as a terrorist organisation.

    In turn, Trump tweeted out a series of warnings, including that the US had invested $2 trillion in military equipment and that it had 52 potential attack targets, including significant cultural sites.

    In the aftermath of the attack, EU leaders called for restraint, with EU Council President and former Belgian Prime Minister, Charles Michel, calling for an end to “the cycle of violence, provocations and retaliation” in the region.

    On Sunday, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, issued an invitation to Iranian foreign policy minister, Javad Zarif, to discuss de-escalation in the region.

    The invitation coincided with Iran’s announcement on Sunday that it would abandon all commitments of the nuclear agreement reached with the Obama administration, following Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from the deal in 2018.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

