The success encountered by the sleeper train connecting Brussels to the Austrian capital has prompted the line’s operator to announce increased frequency to the service from December.

After the first Brussels-bound night train left Vienna on 19 January, Austrian railway company ÖBB said nearly every train since had been completely booked out.

The line, which operates uner the name Nightjet, will run with a frequency of at least three trains per week from December 2020, according to Bruzz, who cited a spokesperson with the Austrian company.

Departing from Vienna or Innsbruck, two weekly trains currently serve Belgium, making stopovers in Germany and in Liège as well as in a number of stations in Brussels before reaching Gare du Midi.

The Nightjet is part of the Austrian company’s expansion of night-time rail travel, which it markets as an eco-friendly alternative to air travel as it eyes the opening of new lines, including to Trieste and Amsterdam from 2021.

Booking options available on ÖBB’s sleeper trains include shared seating carriages which accommodate six people in a single compartment, couchette compartments which can be locked from the inside and sleeper cabins.

While the company lists its cheapest option at a starting price of €29.90, current fares into Belgium from Austria range from around €60 to €159.

