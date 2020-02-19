 
Artists boo and hurl tomatoes at Flemish government leader Jan Jambon
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Latest News:
Artists boo and hurl tomatoes at Flemish government...
Belgium in top ten best countries to bring...
Coronavirus: Belgians on Dutch cruise ship to be...
Brussels named 23rd most livable city in the...
Mark Zuckerberg ‘tipped normally’ in Brussels restaurant...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    Artists boo and hurl tomatoes at Flemish government leader Jan Jambon
    Belgium in top ten best countries to bring up children
    Coronavirus: Belgians on Dutch cruise ship to be quarantined
    Brussels named 23rd most livable city in the world for European expats
    Mark Zuckerberg ‘tipped normally’ in Brussels restaurant
    Liège cafe owner risks prison for Nazi chants during service
    Most of Belgium’s humanitarian aid goes to Syria and Great Lakes
    Donors conference for reconstruction in Albania exceeds expectations
    Blokker stores ‘will disappear completely’ from Belgium
    Federal government sells seized McLaren sports car for €87,6000
    Vlaams Belang breaks half a million likes amid Facebook ads splurge
    Belgium saw record real estate activity in 2019
    Mayor of London wants Brits to keep EU citizenship
    Storm Dennis caused a peak in Belgian wind energy
    ‘Devils couple’ to be extradited to Belgium from Ivory Coast on Tuesday
    Belgian found dead in Thai resort city after neighbourly dispute
    ‘Would you react?’: experiment shows anti-Asian racism on Brussels metro
    Online shops will accept Bancontact from March
    One Belgian in twenty did not use health care in 2018
    Media asked not to show anti-Semitic caricatures at Aalst Carnival
    View more

    Artists boo and hurl tomatoes at Flemish government leader Jan Jambon

    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    Artists hurled tomatoes at Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon at a cultural awards ceremony, protesting budget cuts to the arts and culture sector. © Belga

    Flemish government leader Jan Jambon received yet another cold welcome from the arts sector after artists booed and hurled tomatoes at him during the Flemish Culture Awards less than a week after a similar incident at another award show.

    Jambon, who is also cultural minister, was received with a wave of boos when he joined the ceremony’s host on stage to give a speech as the Ultima award ceremony came to a close on Tuesday.

    A decision by his government to implement significant budget cuts to the arts and cultures sector has sparked outrage within the community, which has called out the decision both online and on the streets.

    Shortly after the regional minister-president and culture minister stepped on stage to address the crowd at the end of the awards, he was hit by a wave of disapproving boos.

    Related News:

     

    When the awards show attempted to calm the audience by questioning Jambon over the budget cuts, noting how some allowances for Flemish MPs largely surpassed the budget of subsidies for the arts, Jambon’s answer didn’t play well with the audience.

    “That is a debate that you can never win,” Jambon said, according to HLN, prompting the booing to intensify and a member of the crowd to yell “fascist!” before the crowd started throwing a handful of tomatoes at him.

    During the Ultima awards on Tuesday, held in Bruges, several artists denounced Jambon’s policy in their acceptance speeches, with the recipient of the Performing Arts awards telling the audience that they depended on subsidies to continue doing their projects in the Brussels-based Decoratelier.

    Squashed tomatoes were littered across the stage following Jambon’s intervention, which comes less than two weeks before a speech he gave at the Flemish Music Awards was equally drowned out by the audience’s, who booed him when he stepped on stage.

    Upon announcing the budget cuts, the Jambon government said the aim was to promote “new accents” in the cultural sector as well as to enable a more “judicious distribution of money.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job