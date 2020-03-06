 
Ghent tourism 'hardly' feels coronavirus impact
Friday, 06 March, 2020
    Ghent tourism ‘hardly’ feels coronavirus impact

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    In Ghent, the largest city in East Flanders which is very popular with tourists, the effect is negligible. Credit: Wikipedia

    Despite the global impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) on tourism and travel, the hospitality sector in the Belgium province of East Flanders does not feel the effects, it said.

    One in three businesses in the Flemish catering and hospitality industry is feeling the consequences of the coronavirus, according to Horeca Vlaanderen, the organisation representing the sector in Flanders. However, in the province of East Flanders, that is not the case, the non-profit organisation Gent Hotels said, as “only 22 bookings were cancelled in the entire month of February,” they said.

    Hardly any cancellations in hotels or restaurants in East Flemish cities such as Aalst, Sint-Niklaas or Lokeren have been recorded, said Tim Joiris of Horeca Oost-Vlaanderen on Friday on Radio 2. In Ghent, which is very popular with tourists, the effect is negligible, according to him.

    “In February, there were only 22 cancellations in the hotel sector in Ghent. Cancellations only come from people in infected areas, it seems. Of those 22 cancellations, most came from Italians,” said Rudy De Wit of Gent Hotels to VRT.

    In Bruges, another city that is very popular with tourists and only about 50 km away from Ghent, the sector said they felt the effect of the virus on their bookings. “We notice that people from all over the world are a little reluctant to book a hotel. They are waiting to see what the consequences of the coronavirus will be,” said Dimitri Thirion of non-profit organisation Hotels Brugge, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    At the moment, a special cancellation policy applies in Ghent, which is always implemented in exceptional circumstances, such as terror attacks or natural disasters. “Customers can cancel free of charge. However, we do encourage them not to cancel their reservation entirely, but to move it to a later date,” said De Wit.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

