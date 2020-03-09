 
Red Cross to support Brussels, Liège hospitals in coronavirus screenings
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: British supermarkets move to avert panic buying...
International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus...
Coronavirus: Global infection tally rises to 110,000...
Parti Socialiste headquarters shut down after member tests...
Red Cross to support Brussels, Liège hospitals in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Coronavirus: British supermarkets move to avert panic buying
    International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Global infection tally rises to 110,000
    Parti Socialiste headquarters shut down after member tests positive for coronavirus
    Red Cross to support Brussels, Liège hospitals in coronavirus screenings
    Volunteers offered €4,000 to be infected with the coronavirus
    Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because of #MeToo
    Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march
    Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases
    Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence reports
    Affordable Art Fair returns to Brussels
    Protests against Sunday shopping held in Brussels
    Relay For Life: walking together against cancer 
    First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain
    Coronavirus spread ‘limited’ in Belgium for now, say health authorities
    Federal government: Is this the day for a breakthrough?
    European School closes for two days due to infected parent
    First hybrid cats authorised as pets in Brussels region
    Coronavirus: GPs call for Crisis Commission
    View more

    Red Cross to support Brussels, Liège hospitals in coronavirus screenings

    Monday, 09 March 2020
    The humanitarian NGO will support hospital staff in screening suspected coronavirus patients before they enter hospital wards. © Belga

    The Red Cross will set up tents outside hospitals in Liège and Brussels to support staff in screening patients suspected of having contracted the new coronavirus.

    The move by the humanitarian group to pitch up the medical tents follows a request from Liège’s medical health group and concerns six hospital sites in the Walloon city.

    In Brussels, the Red Cross will also set up a similar operation to support Saint-Pierre Hospital, one of the two government-designated treatment centres for the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

    Related News:

     

    “The [Red Cross’] role will be to carry out initial screenings to identify suspected Covid-19 patients and provide them with a mask and disinfecting their hands and to get them into the hospital via a specially designated circuit,” the Red Cross said in a statement to Belga news agency.

    The hospitals will provide the necessary material and training to the members of the organisation, which will also make available a number of ambulances for patients who test positive.

    “For ambulance staff, the Red Cross will follow the indications of the federal public health service and respect the sanitary guidelines regarding potentially contagious patients,” the NGO said.

    The collaboration between the Red Cross and the hospitals comes as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belgium reached 239 on Monday, up from 200 cases reported at the weekend.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job