Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy
Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Credit: Belga
On Tuesday, the Belgian FPS Foreign Affairs has officially advised people against travelling to Italy, as the country went into lockdown due to the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).
The Italian government’s restrictive measures will be in force until 3 April, when the Easter holidays start. Currently, Foreign Affairs’ travel advice applies for the same period.
Even though Italy went into lockdown on Tuesday evening, foreign tourists are always allowed to leave the country. Belgian tourists should follow the instructions of the Italian authorities, the FPS states on its website.