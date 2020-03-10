Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy...

On Tuesday, the Belgian FPS Foreign Affairs has officially advised people against travelling to Italy, as the country went into lockdown due to the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Italian government’s restrictive measures will be in force until 3 April, when the Easter holidays start. Currently, Foreign Affairs’ travel advice applies for the same period.

Even though Italy went into lockdown on Tuesday evening, foreign tourists are always allowed to leave the country. Belgian tourists should follow the instructions of the Italian authorities, the FPS states on its website.

Museums, cinemas, schools and ski resorts in Italy are closed, and restaurants and pubs may only open from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. All public and private events and gatherings are suspended.

Initially, only non-essential trips to northern Italy were advised against.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times