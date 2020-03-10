 
Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Latest News:
Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from...
Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over...
Coronavirus: Passenger traffic at Europe’s airports could shrink...
Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy...
Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from Italy
    Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over 1,000 people
    Coronavirus: Passenger traffic at Europe’s airports could shrink by 187 million this year
    Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy
    Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall
    Diesel and petrol to become cheaper on Wednesday
    Classical and experimental music at Klarafestival
    No breakthrough in EU – Turkish dialogue
    Belgium in Brief: Coronavirus Concerns, 28 New Cases
    Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
    Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild cat
    Coronavirus: in numbers
    Brussels lawyers call out Belgian justice system with viral anti-rape anthem
    Footage of man smearing saliva on Brussels metro goes viral
    Coronavirus patient mistakenly reported dead is in ‘worrying’ state
    Coronavirus: Italy extends lockdown nationwide
    A case of coronavirus detected on the Greek island of Lesbos
    Coronavirus: European Parliament cuts plenary session in Brussels short
    Coronavirus: limited economic impact, for now
    View more

    Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Tuesday, the Belgian FPS Foreign Affairs has officially advised people against travelling to Italy, as the country went into lockdown due to the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The Italian government’s restrictive measures will be in force until 3 April, when the Easter holidays start. Currently, Foreign Affairs’ travel advice applies for the same period.

    Even though Italy went into lockdown on Tuesday evening, foreign tourists are always allowed to leave the country. Belgian tourists should follow the instructions of the Italian authorities, the FPS states on its website.

    Related News:

     

    Museums, cinemas, schools and ski resorts in Italy are closed, and restaurants and pubs may only open from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. All public and private events and gatherings are suspended.

    Initially, only non-essential trips to northern Italy were advised against.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job