Have you tried these guinguettes in Brussels?

Credit: Jardin Hospice

Once a clandestine country gathering and now a trendy summer venue, guinguettes are popping up all over Brussels now that the sun is out.

Back in the 17th century, France began imposing taxes on its urban populations. Hard-done-by city slickers decided to venture into the countryside in search of circles that had escaped the taxman's clutches.

They gathered on riverbanks, where a cheap and tax-free wine called guinguet began to flow in abundance. And so, the open-air bar known as a guinguette was born.

While one bar has been forced to close this summer due to vandalism, there are still plenty of other charming guinguettes to discover in the city. Find all of our top picks below.

Kiosk Radio

Located in Brussels Park and known as the city's go-to alternative music venue, Kiosk Radio is the place to be.

The Radio is open year-round and has a dedicated clientèle who grace its benches no matter the weather. Keep an eye out for a never-ending and eclectic music line-up.

Parc de Bruxelles, Brussels 1000. Find more information here.

Jardin Hospice

Jardin Hospice is a year-round hub for social events and cultural activities, and its summer guinguette is now open for business seven days a week.

This spot boasts both beautiful surroundings and historical significance. Classed as heritage in 1997, the building surrounding the garden was designed by architect Henri Partoes in the early 19th century and constitutes a lively organ of local culture to this day. Swing by this city centre haven to enjoy a rich cultural experience replete with pétanque, concerts, DJ sets and more.

7 Rue du Grand Hospice, Brussels 1000. Find more information here.

Guinguette Julien

Summer in Brussels has become synonymous with weekends spent at this hidden gem in Brussels Park. This peaceful haven nestled in the region's oldest park is the perfect way to relax during the slow summer months, with its many lounging chairs and diverse cultural programme.

Until 19 July, head along for the iconic 'Vaux Hall Summer' events, which will include salsa workshops, DJ sets and buzzing parties for tourists and locals alike.

Parc de Bruxelles, Brussels 1000. Find more information here.

Guinguette Emile

Brussels Environment has overseen several official guinguettes dotted across the city since 2017, run by the company Guinguettes Barc. One such establishment is Guinguette Emile. As you sip on a drink here, you can enjoy the particularly stunning views.

Make sure to head down and enjoy a stellar view of the city from one of Brussels' most idyllic green spaces.

Brussels Environment also oversees Henri at Parc Georges Henri in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Maurice at Parc du Cinquantenaire , Fabiola at Parc Roi Baudouin in Jette, and André at Parc de Laeken in Laeken.

Parc Duden, Forest 1190. Find more information here.

Le Kiosque

Back to the bustling city, Le Kiosque is without doubt the coolest joint in Bois de la Cambre and is open seven days a week.

This is the place to be in summer, as the programme features a different event almost every night of the week with an eclectic line-up that has something for everyone.

Avenue des Genêts, Brussels 1000. Find more information here.

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