 
STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 April, 2020
Latest News:
STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels...
Coronavirus: How to protect the most vulnerable in...
Study: social distancing could be needed until 2022...
Coronavirus: Flemish tenants and landlords jointly ask for...
Belgium to review coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels
    Coronavirus: How to protect the most vulnerable in society
    Study: social distancing could be needed until 2022
    Coronavirus: Flemish tenants and landlords jointly ask for rent allowances
    Belgium to review coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday
    New form of medical certificate for quarantined workers
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s GDP to fall by 6.9%, expects IMF
    Coronavirus: Belgians make more journeys outside own municipality
    Coronavirus: Belgian researchers plan ‘responsible deconfinement’
    Proximus partly stops ‘5G light’ deployment in Belgium
    ‘Mea Culpa’: Bart De Wever apologises for coronavirus Facebook ad
    Coronavirus: teen’s death in police check investigated as involuntary manslaughter
    Alcohol does not protect against coronavirus, says WHO
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies to start producing face masks
    Half of people in Flanders want coronavirus app: survey
    XR Belgium posts deepfake of Belgian premier linking Covid-19 with climate crisis
    Coronavirus: Electricity prices drop below zero
    Illegal stocks of face masks and sanitising gel confiscated in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 4,000 deaths
    Labour party seeks to secure affordability of coronavirus vaccine
    View more

    STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels

    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    The "Voices of Brussels" bus will spread encouraging messages throughout the city. Credit: Belga

    A bus from Brussels public transport company STIB equipped with loudspeakers will spread words of encouragement to and from loved ones throughout Brussels this and next week.

    STIB is calling on people to send them voice messages via Facebook Messenger at @LASTIB, along with the address where the message should be delivered. “If you send us an audio message, the person it is intended for will hear it in his or her street in Brussels,” STIB explained

    Those who don’t want their own voice to be heard can still send a written message, which the public transport company will then have recorded.

    Related Articles

     

    The “Voices of Brussels” bus will run on 16, 17, 21, 22 and 24 April between 5:00 and 8:00 PM “to spread a little bit of love over Brussels and its residents.”

    “Mean messages containing inappropriate language will, of course, not be delivered,” STIB reminded. They also asked to limit the message’s length, as they “would like to deliver as many messages as possible and will favour the shorter ones.”

    The STIB will be announcing the bus routes beforehand on their Facebook page so those who have sent messages will be able to tell their loved ones to look out for the bus when it passes.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job