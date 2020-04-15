STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels...

A bus from Brussels public transport company STIB equipped with loudspeakers will spread words of encouragement to and from loved ones throughout Brussels this and next week.

STIB is calling on people to send them voice messages via Facebook Messenger at @LASTIB, along with the address where the message should be delivered. “If you send us an audio message, the person it is intended for will hear it in his or her street in Brussels,” STIB explained.

Those who don’t want their own voice to be heard can still send a written message, which the public transport company will then have recorded.

The “Voices of Brussels” bus will run on 16, 17, 21, 22 and 24 April between 5:00 and 8:00 PM “to spread a little bit of love over Brussels and its residents.”

“Mean messages containing inappropriate language will, of course, not be delivered,” STIB reminded. They also asked to limit the message’s length, as they “would like to deliver as many messages as possible and will favour the shorter ones.”

The STIB will be announcing the bus routes beforehand on their Facebook page so those who have sent messages will be able to tell their loved ones to look out for the bus when it passes.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times