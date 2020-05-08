 
€30 million grant for Brussels social welfare centres
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 May, 2020
Latest News:
Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat...
85% of STIB vehicles operated again from 11...
€30 million grant for Brussels social welfare centres...
300 hours work service for thief who robbed...
Only 6% of population have antibodies, group immunity...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 May 2020
    Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat on in Ghent
    85% of STIB vehicles operated again from 11 May
    €30 million grant for Brussels social welfare centres
    300 hours work service for thief who robbed two abbeys
    Only 6% of population have antibodies, group immunity still far off
    Cars lose priority in downtown Brussels as lockdown lifts
    Coronavirus: Walloon employment office to back newly-unemployed
    What having 4 guests means, according to Steven Van Gucht
    Here’s some good news to take you into the weekend
    Over one in five francophone students dropped out amid lockdown
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A New Normal
    Coronavirus: ‘if it was up to the virologists,’ lockdown would last a year
    Coronavirus will be the end of free delivery, research shows
    Belgians reported nearly €3 million in cryptocurrency fraud last year
    Coronavirus: 107 new deaths, 108 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Validity of meal cheques and eco-cheques extended for six months
    Coronavirus slows down registration of asylum seekers in Belgium
    Belgian man charged after cocaine seized from fake medical van
    West Flanders governor calls rebel coastal mayors to order
    Belgians lodge complaint against travel agency after the death of 4 tourists
    View more

    €30 million grant for Brussels social welfare centres

    Friday, 08 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels government approved a grant of €30 million for the city’s Public Social Welfare Centres (CPAS), Brussels Ministers for Local Authorities and for Social Action Bernard Clerfayt and Alain Maron announced on Friday.

    Every municipality of Belgium has a CPAS to ensure the right to social assistance and social integration for every Belgian citizen.

    The CPAS will very quickly be confronted with a consequent increase in the requests for social assistance, according to Clerfayt and Maron, particularly those relating to paying rent or bills, or even in terms of food aid.

    The money will be used in particular to hire additional staff, grant new social aid and develop services for vulnerable groups.

    Related Posts

     

    These thirty million euros constitute “a balloon of air for the CPAS and a relief for the finances of the municipalities, which have already been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis,” said Clerfayt. “But it is, above all, a help to the needy. In Brussels, many of them were already having difficulty finishing the end of the month and many more will fall into precarious situations,” he reflected.

    “Helping and supporting people facing social and health difficulties is an essential objective of this significant amount of money made available by the Brussels government,” said Maron.

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job