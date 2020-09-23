   
Don't punish Brussels, Minister-President Vervoort asks National Security Council
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
    Don't punish Brussels, Minister-President Vervoort asks National Security Council

    Wednesday, 23 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort called on the National Security Council (NSC) not to “penalise” Brussels if changes are made to the contact rules.

    The NSC has been meeting since 9:00 AM today, with Vervoort present at the meeting.

    Vervoort warned on francophone radio that it must be ensured that Brussels does not fall victim to any new coronavirus measures, for example if the number of people we’re allowed to be in contact with were to be filled in differently.

    “If measures are taken at the provincial level, Antwerp is saved by its provincial hinterland and therefore would not be subject to the same rules as Brussels, which does not benefit from this reality,” Vervoort said.

    In the capital, however, 30 to 40% of patients hospitalised for Covid-19 come from just outside the city. “You must therefore take care not to penalise the densely populated Brussels,” said Vervoort.

    He is convinced that the NSC will replace the concept of the contact bubble by something else, though he doesn’t know by what. Vervoort pointed out that “the only corona measure you can control is a lockdown, but no one wants to go back to that.”

