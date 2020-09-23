   
Brussels confirms: general masks no longer mandatory from 1 October
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels confirms: general masks no longer mandatory from...
Last-minute compromise keeps Belgium’s government formation talks alive...
Bpost shares suffer amid management turmoil...
Last-minute compromise has to save Belgium’s government formation...
Belgium’s Roma have lowest lifespan among six EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 September 2020
    Brussels confirms: general masks no longer mandatory from 1 October
    Last-minute compromise keeps Belgium’s government formation talks alive
    Bpost shares suffer amid management turmoil
    Last-minute compromise has to save Belgium’s government formation talks
    Belgium’s Roma have lowest lifespan among six EU countries: survey
    Belgium relaxes face mask rules from October
    Belgium reduces quarantine to 7 days from October
    Bruges court sentences human traffickers to eight and nine years
    Belgium’s Security Council introduces long-term coronavirus strategy
    Vlaams Belang blocks Rue de la Loi because it ‘blocks Flanders’
    TUI stays away from red zones despite change in restrictions
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:15 PM
    New police rule: agitated prisoners may not be locked up
    Belgium becomes red on European coronavirus map
    Belgium in Brief: Predicting New Measures
    Staff freed after hostage-taking by psychiatric hospital internees
    Don’t punish Brussels, Minister-President Vervoort asks National Security Council
    Covid-19 has taught drug dealers new tricks, says report
    Europe-wide travel advice map with weekly updates expected soon
    What’s on the agenda for Belgium’s Security Council today?
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels confirms: general masks no longer mandatory from 1 October

    Wednesday, 23 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels Region will lift the obligation to wear face masks in all public spaces from 1 October, a spokesperson of Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort said on Wednesday after Belgium’s National Security Council (NSC).

    The NSC decided Wednesday that from 1 October, it will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask outside. In heavily frequented places and in places where a safety distance of 1.5 metres cannot be guaranteed, it will be strongly recommended, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said at a press conference following the NSC.

    However, the mask is still compulsory on public transport, in shops and in cinemas.

    Related Articles

     

    The Brussels Region will adapt its own system accordingly.

    The city’s communes will be able to take more restrictive measures in high-traffic areas, but the Region itself will not replace them, Vervoort’s spokesperson added.

    The Brussels Times