Brussels confirms: general masks no longer mandatory from 1 October
Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Credit: Belga
The Brussels Region will lift the obligation to wear face masks in all public spaces from 1 October, a spokesperson of Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort said on Wednesday after Belgium’s National Security Council (NSC).
The NSC decided Wednesday that from 1 October, it will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask outside. In heavily frequented places and in places where a safety distance of 1.5 metres cannot be guaranteed, it will be strongly recommended, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said at a press conference following the NSC.
However, the mask is still compulsory on public transport, in shops and in cinemas.