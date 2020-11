On Thursday, Belgium’s Red Cross will open a new Covid-19 testing Centre in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek.

The new testing centre will be located on the site of Crossing, a football club on Avenue Louis Bertrand next to Parc Josaphat.

The centre will be open from Monday through Saturday and from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and will eventually be able to test 1,000 people in a day, according to Red Cross spokesperson Nancy Ferroni.

Related News

However, “for the moment, as we are only testing symptomatic people, we will open only one testing line there,” which corresponds to a capacity of 250 tests per day, though they can add three additional testing lines if needed.

The Schaerbeek testing centre will be the sixth to open in the Brussels Region. It is not yet known when the seventh, in Anderlecht near the Bizet parking lot, will open.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times