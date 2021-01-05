Drug investigation launched into Brussels sex party with Hungarian MEP

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has opened a drug investigation into the sex party involving Hungarian MEP József Szájer.

The sex party, which made headlines across Europe, happened on 27 November in an apartment on Rue des Pierres in the centre of Brussels and was broken up by the police as it was in violation of lockdown rules.

The drug investigation concerns Szájer, according to La Dernière Heure. He was caught trying to flee via a drain pipe, and police found XTC, a stimulant drug mainly used for recreational purposes, in Szàjer’s backpack.

Related News

The Hungarian MEP claimed not to have taken any drugs. “I had proposed to the police to undergo a test, but it was refused. I don’t know how that XTC pill got there,” he said.

A report was already written up against Szájer for violating coronavirus rules, and the MEP resigned in the wake of the sex party, apologising for having broken the coronavirus rules on gatherings.

Szajer’s presence at the party, which involved mostly men, was the subject of much public scrutiny as he is a member of Fidesz, Viktor Orban’s party, which has profiled itself as a party against equal rights for the LGBTQ community in Hungary.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times