   
Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one week early
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to...
Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one...
Belgium in Brief: The News Didn’t Rest...
Heysel car park proposed as refuge for Brexit-blocked...
Belgian kids channel ex-CFO found guilty of fraud...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to UK and Ireland during lockdown
    Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one week early
    Belgium in Brief: The News Didn’t Rest
    Heysel car park proposed as refuge for Brexit-blocked truckers
    Belgian kids channel ex-CFO found guilty of fraud worth millions
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts to US riots
    Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe Biden
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee on Friday
    Belgium’s green energy: 31% more solar and wind power in 2020
    Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax authorities
    Belgium’s High Fens closed off to tourists this weekend
    Brussels Airport: vaccinate all staff, aircrew and passengers, says mediator
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to drop
    Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban
    Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test
    ‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van Ranst receives new death threat
    Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring road
    EU approves Moderna Vaccine
    Event sector offers to help in Belgium’s vaccination rollout
    Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring a beer
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one week early

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Vaccinations for nursing home staff in the Brussels Capital Region will start on 18 January, a week earlier than planned.

    From 18 January, staff in nursing homes where residents have not received their first of two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine yet can receive their first jabs together with the residents, said social protection organisation Iriscare on Thursday.

    In nursing homes where residents have already received their first jabs, however, staff will receive their vaccinations during the week of 25 January.

    Belgium’s interministerial health conference decided on Wednesday that nursing home staff could already be vaccinated in January, after Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke revealed that he and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had asked the country’s vaccination task force for a revised plan to speed up the vaccination campaign.

    Related News

     

    Up until now, only the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech has been used in Belgium, as it was the only coronavirus vaccine authorised by the EU.

    On Wednesday, however, Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and approved by the EU later that day, making it the second vaccine that Belgium can use to vaccinate its population.

    Belgium’s official vaccine rollout started on Tuesday, after a week with successful pilot tests in several nursing homes which saw 96-year-old Jos Hermans become the first Belgian to be vaccinated.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times