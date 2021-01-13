Belgium to start administering Moderna vaccine on Monday
Wednesday, 13 January 2021
Credit: Belga
Belgium will start administering the Moderna vaccine on Monday, starting with four hospitals including one in Brussels, the office of Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told Belga News Agency on Wednesday.
The Ixelles site of the Iris Sud hospitals will be among them, the hospital network confirmed. The other three hospitals to receive the vaccine will be in Flanders, Wallonia and the German-speaking community.
The hospital in Brussels will receive 800 doses to start administering to its nursing staff of around 2,500 people, Iris Sud hospitals head doctor Philippe Peetrons told the medical journal Le Spécialiste on Wednesday.
Members of staff in contact with patients potentially carrying coronavirus will be the first to be vaccinated, on a voluntary basis, he said.