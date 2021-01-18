   
First caregiver in Brussels hospital receives coronavirus vaccine
Monday, 18 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The chief coordinator of emergency and intensive care at the Etterbeek-Ixelles Hospital Centre became the first caregiver in Brussels hospitals to be vaccinated on Monday.

    Etterbeek-Ixelles is the hospital where the first Covid-19 related hospital death was recorded.

    The doctor was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, in the presence of Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron and Ixelles Mayor Christos Doulkeridis.

    Some 1,000 Moderna vaccines have been delivered to the Iris Sud hospitals, which include the Etterbeek-Ixelles, Baron Lambert, Molière-Longchamp and Joseph Bracops hospitals.

    Related News

     

    “Priority is given to people working in the emergency rooms, intensive care units and Covid units,” said Inge Neven, head of the hygiene inspection department of the COCOM (Common Community Commission).

    A total of 80 doses will be injected this Monday to the caregivers of the Etterbeek-Ixelles hospital. Around 200 vaccines will be administered on Tuesday, with the rest to follow during the week, according to Neven.

    The six hub hospitals that store the vaccines for the nursing homes – namely Saint-Luc, Erasmus, the military hospital, the Cliniques d’Europe, Saint-Pierre and Delta – have each been authorised to take around 1,000 doses of Pfizer for their care staff.

    “They have been given more precise quotas, which these hospitals can use for themselves and related sites. There is still some stock left and we want to vaccinate as much as possible to catch the variants of the virus and try to avoid a third wave,” Neven adds.

    In total, some 8,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are already available for caregivers in Brussels hospitals.

    The Brussels Times