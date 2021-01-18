   
Brussels nursing home staff gets vaccinated from Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 January, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels nursing home staff gets vaccinated from Tuesday...
Fire services rush to Bozar after reports of...
Police fear Brussels ‘Zone 30’ could fail once...
400,000 ‘free parking’ tickets will be available in...
First caregiver in Brussels hospital receives coronavirus vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 January 2021
    Brussels nursing home staff gets vaccinated from Tuesday
    Fire services rush to Bozar after reports of smoke coming from roof
    Police fear Brussels ‘Zone 30’ could fail once people return to work
    400,000 ‘free parking’ tickets will be available in Schaarbeek
    First caregiver in Brussels hospital receives coronavirus vaccine
    Brussels Airport stops checking temperatures
    UN High Commissioner demands immediate release of Alexei Navalny
    Belgium delays decision on stricter travel rules
    Belgium in Brief: Did You Build A Snowman?
    Portugal takes over EU presidency with focus on Europe’s recovery
    Smoke seen on Louise Tower: fire service on scene
    Limburg hospital starts large-scale coronavirus mutation study
    Gran Canaria and Lanzarote tighten coronavirus measures
    Belgium expected to stop short of full travel ban
    Hundreds of Belgian suspects identified through British DNA data
    More snow and rain expected in Belgium today
    Vaccinations among hospital staff start in Belgium
    Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admissions continue to drop
    Covid-19: ‘British variant’ closes two schools as virus sweeps through Flanders
    Former BNP Paribas Fortis executive sues the bank
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels nursing home staff gets vaccinated from Tuesday

    Monday, 18 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels nursing staff working in nursing homes and residential care centres will receive their first vaccinations on Tuesday.

    The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses will be delivered on Tuesday and can be administered immediately.

    Everything is going according to plan, according to Brussels social protection agency Iriscare. At the same time, as it is possible to take not five, but six doses from a vial, almost 2,000 staff members have already received their first vaccination last week.

    Those 2,000 staff members include those who are not part of the core staff of the care home, such as physiotherapists, informal carers or volunteers, according to Sven Heyndrickx from Iriscare.

    Related News

     

    “If there is a surplus, it will go to the fire brigade. Last week we also vaccinated about 80 of them,” Heyndrickx added.

    By the end of the week, all residents of Brussels nursing homes will have received their first injection and the second round of vaccinations should have started.

    The Brussels Times