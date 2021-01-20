Brussels has 8th most early deaths due to nitrogen dioxide

“What is even more worrying is that the network that is supposed to monitor air quality in Brussels does not work and underestimates the real pollution in the city,” according to Ugo Taddei, a lawyer with the NGO ClientEarth.
Brussels is not the only Belgian city in the top 10. While Madrid has the highest count, it is followed by Antwerp in second place. The top five is completed by Turin, Paris and Milan. Barcelona and the Spanish city of Mollet del Vallès come ahead of Brussels. The German city of Herne and the French city of Argentueil-Bezons complete the top 10.