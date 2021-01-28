Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
Credit: Belga
The vaccination centre at Brussels’ Heysel site will be ready from Monday to vaccinate 5,000 people per day, but will have to wait another two weeks until the vaccines are delivered.
Inge Neven of the Joint Community Commission’s (COCOM) hygiene inspection and Brussels Mayor Philippe Close unveiled the site on Thursday.
The centre has 20 adjacent booths, where every four minutes as many people can be vaccinated simultaneously as soon as the centre opens.
After the injection, patients will have to wait fifteen minutes under medical supervision in separate rooms to ensure that no allergic reactions or complications occur.
The vaccination centre in Heysel will be one of the largest in the country and will be able to vaccinate up to 100,000 people per month. A total of ten vaccination centres will open in Brussels, making it possible to administer 200,000 to 300,000 vaccines per month.
“We will be vaccinating front-line health workers during the month of February, although this may be a little late,” Neven said.
“In March, we will vaccinate people aged 65 and over as well as people with specific co-morbidities.”