   
Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
Latest News:
Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open...
Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled...
Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices...
Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city...
‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
    ‘As soon as it is time to reopen, we must be there,’ says De Croo in New Year’s speech
    Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A Border, But You Can’t Drive
    Germany considers drastic reduction in air traffic due to coronavirus strains
    ‘Not much room’ for extra measures against UK variant, says Jambon
    Belgium in 72nd place for handling of Covid-19, New Zealand top
    Almost raped in Cinquantenaire, Brussels woman begins fight for safer streets
    Belgium is confident it justified travel restrictions to EU leaders
    Belgians’ gross salary increased by nearly 2% on average in 2020
    Inward investment in Flanders down by more than half in 2020
    Covid-19: In one month British variant will overrun Belgium
    25 arrests in Rotterdam as curfew protests continue
    Rain expected in Belgium ahead of cold weekend
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise while reproduction rate drops
    Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine production back on track
    Decision to close schools again is up to parliament, says Education Minister
    View more
    Share article:

    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open

    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The vaccination centre at Brussels’ Heysel site will be ready from Monday to vaccinate 5,000 people per day, but will have to wait another two weeks until the vaccines are delivered.

    Inge Neven of the Joint Community Commission’s (COCOM) hygiene inspection and Brussels Mayor Philippe Close unveiled the site on Thursday.

    The centre has 20 adjacent booths, where every four minutes as many people can be vaccinated simultaneously as soon as the centre opens.

    After the injection, patients will have to wait fifteen minutes under medical supervision in separate rooms to ensure that no allergic reactions or complications occur.

    The vaccination centre in Heysel will be one of the largest in the country and will be able to vaccinate up to 100,000 people per month. A total of ten vaccination centres will open in Brussels, making it possible to administer 200,000 to 300,000 vaccines per month.

    “We will be vaccinating front-line health workers during the month of February, although this may be a little late,” Neven said.

    “In March, we will vaccinate people aged 65 and over as well as people with specific co-morbidities.”

    Related News

     

    The Brussels-Capital Region had initially planned to open four centres on 1 February, including the one in Heysel.

    While the opening was delayed by the lack of vaccines, Pfizer’s plant in Belgium has said on Wednesday that its vaccine production schedule was back on track.

    A vaccination centre will open next week in Pacheco, just next to the Saint-Jean clinic in the centre of Brussels.

    This centre, which has a large space for storing and preparing vaccines, will supply other hospitals and vaccination centres in Brussels.

    The Brussels Times