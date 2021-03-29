   
Students to receive free entrance to over 20 museums during Easter holidays
Monday, 29 March, 2021
    Students to receive free entrance to over 20 museums during Easter holidays

    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Students in higher education will receive free entrance to 22 museums in and around Brussels during the Easter holidays, from Saturday 3 to Sunday 18 April, as part of the”Free Museums for Students” project.

    This action, which is similar to the one launched during the Carnival holidays when seven museums allowed students to enter for free, was set up in response to the isolation faced by young people during this crisis.

    “Culture is not only essential to our social project of solidarity and emancipation, but it is also indispensable to our well-being and development and provides much-needed oxygen now that student life has been at a standstill for months,” Delphine Houba, Brussels Alderwoman for Culture, Tourism and Major Events, said in a press statement.

    An additional 15 municipal, regional, federal and private museums have joined the list since February, including Autoworld, the ADAM Design Museum Brussels, the Musical instruments museum, and the AfricaMuseum in Tervuren.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times