   
Brussels no longer the starting point for new night train to Prague
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 May, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels no longer the starting point for new...
First insect approved for human consumption in the...
Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers...
Belgian Red Cross blood supply ‘in critical condition’...
Biggest polluter of Brussels canal? Coca Cola...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 May 2021
    Brussels no longer the starting point for new night train to Prague
    First insect approved for human consumption in the EU
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgian Red Cross blood supply ‘in critical condition’
    Biggest polluter of Brussels canal? Coca Cola
    Belgium in Brief: The Farmer Who Shrank France
    Brussels’ fire brigade concerned about expansion of terrace blocking vehicle access
    Brussels Airlines will offer travellers personal medical assistance for a fee
    New Belgian technique could double chances of IVF pregnancy
    Redundant workers’ search for new job six weeks longer on average
    Shipwrecks in the Belgian part of the North Sea to be protected as cultural heritage
    Wallonia’s bid to increase vaccination coverage: Second chance extended to over 65s
    Investigation into government contract for free face masks for all
    Belgian government websites still under cyberattack
    Group behind “La Boum” planning test event on 15 May in Brussels
    Belgium’s recovery plan among best in EU for positive impact on climate
    Belgians abroad can now opt to get vaccinated in Belgium
    Number of coronavirus patients in ICU continues to drop
    Pandemic: Belgians ate more fruit & veg in 2020, but still not enough
    The Recap: Preparations, Permits & Passes
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels no longer the starting point for new night train to Prague

    Wednesday, 05 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Ostend will be the new starting point for the Dutch railway initiative European Sleeper’s night train to Prague planned for spring of 2022, not Brussels.

    New details have emerged about the plans for the night train, which aims to connect Brussels to Prague via Amsterdam, Berlin and Dresden in partnership with RegioJet.

    RegioJet is a private rail and bus company from the Czech Republic that already operates night trains and regular trains in the Czech Republic and other Eastern European countries.

    A new notification to the Belgian rail regulator confirmed that Warsaw will be part of the night train’s route.

    It also mentioned potential stops in Bruges, Ghent-Saint-Peter, Brussels-Midi, Brussels-Central and Antwerp-Central for Belgium.

    Then, according to the plans, it will travel via Roosendaal, just across the Dutch border, with various stops in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Berlin and Dresden (among others) to Prague, or after Berlin to Warsaw.

    “The intention is, if it is possible for the regulators and if we get a good timetable, to add a section to the train to Prague. This section will then continue from Berlin to Warsaw,” co-initiator Elmer van Buuren explained on Wednesday.

    Related News

     

    European Sleeper is still waiting for news from the regulators and rail network managers from the different countries.

    While Brussels remains on the route, it is no longer the starting point.

    “We also wanted to provide a connection to buses to London,” said van Buuren. “We were therefore looking for a location closer to the Channel Tunnel. Brussels is not an ideal transfer point for that.”

    The night train aims to start with three runs per week. Last month, the train routes for Belgium were requested from Infrabel.

    A separate initiative, known as Nightjet, from an Austrian railway company that entails running overnight trains between Belgium and Austria was recently postponed.

    The Brussels Times