Claims of censorship as Brussels bookstore cancels event with French writer

Raphaël Enthoven speaking on French television. Credit: BFMTV.

The decision by a Brussels bookstore to cancel a speaking event involving a controversial French writer has ignited a fierce debate about cancel culture and freedom of expression in Belgium.

Raphaël Enthoven had been due to speak at an event on Monday evening organised by Filigranes bookstore in central Brussels. He was expected to talk about his latest book, which deals with the death of his mother from Parkinson’s disease.

However, a few hours before Enthoven was scheduled to speak, the store decided to cancel the event, citing concerns for the safety of its staff. According to BX1, a protest had been planned to coincide with the event.

Enthoven, a well-known philosopher and journalist, was widely criticised this summer for his contentious remarks about the war in Gaza.

In a message posted on X on 15 August, he said: “There are no journalists in Gaza. Only killers, fighters or hostage-takers with a press card.”

The following day, he doubled down on his remarks, adding: “We know of dozens of proven examples of fake journalists who are in reality Hamas fighters or hostage-takers. How many examples do we have of journalists free to work in Gaza who are not linked in any way to the terrorist organisation?”

These remarks led to Enthoven being excluded from several festivals and speaking engagements in France.

'Filigranes is neither a movement nor a political party'

In a press release issued on Monday, Filigranes explained its decision to cancel the event in Brussels.

“It is not normal that a meeting with an author must take place under police protection. We are cancelling this evening's meeting with Raphaël Enthoven," the statement said.

"Filigranes is neither a movement nor a political party. Everyone who works here has the right to their opinions. But there is a single cause that unites us all: we want to make this bookstore a sanctuary for freedom of expression.”

The decision to invite Enthoven to speak at Filigranes was strongly criticised by trade union CNE, which accused the writer of “denying the genocidal nature of the Israeli offensive” and “actively participating in the spreading of false information”.

'Freedom of expression is giving way to intimidation'

For his part, Enthoven responded by condemning what he described as the “new censors” who called for his cancellation.

Writing yesterday on X, he said: “One may disagree with what I said about the lack of a free press in Gaza; I myself disagree with the words I used. But how does one advance the Palestinian cause by preventing me at all costs from going to a bookstore to talk about my mother? And how can one present oneself as a ‘sanctuary of free expression’ while bowing to these new censors?

“I don't want a mayor to be able to decide the line-up of a festival. Nor do I want activists to be able to decide who is invited to speak at a bookstore. We must never accept this. Freedom is not a given. It only takes one renunciation for it to waver and disappear.”

Enthoven received support from fellow journalists, including his Franc-Tireur colleague Caroline Fourest, who said: “Once again, in Belgium, freedom of expression is giving way to intimidation.”

MR politician Denis Ducarme also spoke out against the decision to cancel Enthoven’s speaking engagement.

“We will do everything in our powers to ensure that Belgians can be introduced to Enthoven’s book,” he said. “Reflection and adversarial debate must remain welcome in our country.”

