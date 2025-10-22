No charges after police car fatally hits 9-year-old boy in Antwerp

Police pictured in Antwerp on Monday 16 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Prosecutors have closed the investigation into the death of a nine-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a police vehicle near Antwerp's main train station in June, concluding that the officer driving was not negligent.

The incident occurred on 18 June as the child was cycling to school. He reportedly attempted to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a police car responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens activated. Despite resuscitation attempts, the boy died at the scene.

Following the crash, the Committee P, which oversees police conduct, launched an inquiry at the request of the Antwerp prosecutor's office, which also appointed a traffic expert. The expert determined that a collision had been unavoidable under the circumstances.

"The investigation found no evidence of negligence on the part of the officer driving," the prosecutor's office said.

