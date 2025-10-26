Día de los Muertos in Belgium: Celebrating life and remembering loved ones

Numerous of activities in Marolles District. Credit: Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2.

This vibrant festival honours deceased loved ones through colourful altars (ofrendas), marigold flowers, sugar skulls, and festive gatherings.

While rooted in Mexican culture, the celebration has found a welcoming home in Belgium, where communities come together to celebrate life and remember the departed.

A cultural transformation in the Marolles district

From 27 October to 1 November, the Marolles district in Brussels transforms into a lively homage to Día de los Muertos. The streets come alive with parades, workshops, concerts, and a grand altar illuminated by candles, inviting all to participate in this cultural celebration. The event offers a rich tapestry of activities, including traditional music, dance, and opportunities to create personal ofrendas.

The official programme for this year's celebrations includes a diverse array of events designed to engage the community and honour the spirits of the departed. Local families and organisations set up traditional altars, adorned with marigolds, candles, photographs, and favourite foods of the departed, creating meaningful spaces for reflection and connection.

Diverse activities

Participants don elaborate costumes and face paint to take part in lively processions through the streets, celebrating the cycle of life and death. Visitors can also join workshops and cultural activities, learning about the history and customs of Día de los Muertos while creating traditional crafts such as sugar skulls and papel picado, a Mexican folk art made by cutting elaborate designs into tissue paper.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, local artists and performers bring the streets to life with live music and dance, inviting everyone to join in the celebration.

The week’s standout moments will be the evening events. It begins on Monday, 27 October, with the inauguration of the Grand Altar, accompanied by a surprise concert. On Wednesday, 29 October, La Flota y el Son will fill the air with traditional Mexican music, followed on Thursday, 30 October, by the Musical Walk in the Cemetery, a moving promenade that honours the departed through music.

The celebrations continue on Friday, October 31, with Fusion Fandango #5, a lively evening of dance and music, culminating on Saturday, November 1, in the Grand Procession - a vibrant, colourful parade winding through the streets of the Marolles, capped with a surprise concert at the Place du Jeu de Balle.

These activities not only provide entertainment but also serve as a means to educate and immerse participants in the rich cultural heritage of Mexico. They offer a space for community bonding and collective remembrance.

For more information on events and activities, visit Día de Muertos Belgium.

