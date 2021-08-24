   
Uccle impounds 30 illegally parked e-scooters
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
    Uccle impounds 30 illegally parked e-scooters

    Tuesday, 24 August 2021

    An improperly parked e-scooter. Credit: The Brussels Times

    The Brussels municipality of Uccle has become the first in the region to mass impound electric scooters parked illegally in the area.

    Around 30 scooters were lifted by workers from the municipality of Uccle on Monday under the watch of Mayor Boris Dilliès, Bruzz reports. This follows warnings issued by Uccle, Sint-Agatha-Berchem, and Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe municipalities that they planned to take action.

    In Uccle, the municipality has provided operators with guidelines for parking so that companies can better inform customers. These include not overcrowding pavements, not blocking small passages, and not parking on crossings.

    The confiscated scooters will be held at a municipal storage facility and operators will be required to pay €150 for their release. As of Monday evening, no company had offered to do so “but it’s still a little early,” said the mayor.

    “We will continue this practice until we see change on the streets,” the mayor added.

