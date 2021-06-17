   
1,100 e-scooters: Belgium's newest rental company lands in Brussels 
Thursday, 17 June, 2021
    Thursday, 17 June 2021
    1,100 e-scooters: Belgium’s newest rental company lands in Brussels 

    Thursday, 17 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Estonia’s Bolt, which specialises in shared mobility, will deploy 1,100 shared electric scooters throughout the Brussels region, it announced on Thursday. This is its first step on the Belgian market, with three to five more cities to be added by the end of the summer.

    Bolt is already present with its green scooters, which are 100% recharged with green energy and whose materials are 100% recyclable, in more than 100 European cities and intends to roll out in 50 more by the end of the summer.

    The mobile application includes a beginner mode for users new to shared scooters, which allows the maximum speed and acceleration of the vehicle to be reduced, thus reducing the risk of accidents. Bolt has also created a feature that allows users to be notified if a scooter is not parked properly.

    The company, formerly known as Taxify, describes itself as the leading provider of micro-mobility in Europe. In some markets, it also offers to order a driver from your smartphone and to deliver meals to your home.

    The Brussels Times