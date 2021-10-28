   
Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays...
New police team will investigate mobile phones of...
Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels...
Face masks re-introduced in certain grades of Flemish...
Push backs of irregular migrants: Is the Commission...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    2
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    3
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    4
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    5
    Belgian wind farm closed down to save migrants floating in sea
    Share article:

    Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    Credit: STIB

    Strike action by metro staff continues to cause delays on Brussels metro lines M1, M2, M5, and M6. This follows from Wednesday’s strikes, organised by the liberal CGSLB union, that lead to delays on metro services.

    On Wednesday, the normal service was been halved with approximately one in two metros running. Brussels public transport authority STIB has announced that busses and trams are unaffected.

    A delegation from the CGSLB union was due to meet with metro managers at 11:00 AM on Wednesday but the meeting seems to have been unsuccessful. In a statement, STIB deplored the action as “completely irresponsible in a time of coronavirus.”

    They announced yesterday that “Users should expect approximately 10-minute intervals between metros.”

    Related Posts

    The CGSLB denounces a “persistent social disregard” on the part of the Brussels public transport service and calls on its members to take action across all transport services to address the issues.

    The union calls for a better work-life balance for employees that would allow a “wider range of benefits and more choice between shifts that start early and those that start late,” according to Christian Ecker, CGSLB delegate. He adds that “work breaks are poorly spaced: your break could be just an hour and a half after you start the shift and then that’s it until the end.”

    Latest news

    New police team will investigate mobile phones of trafficking victims
    From now on, a new police team will systematically examine the mobile phones of victims of human smugglers in an effort to track down the criminals ...
    Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels Airport due to action
    The around 50,000 travellers expected by Brussels Airport in Zaventem on Friday could face delays as the police at the border controls are planning a ...
    Face masks re-introduced in certain grades of Flemish primary schools
    The wearing of face masks will once again be mandatory for pupils in the fifth and sixth years of Dutch-speaking primary schools, starting from ...
    Push backs of irregular migrants: Is the Commission turning a blind eye?
    The situation at EU’s external borders with Belarus continues to raise concerns about  human rights and humanitarian aid but it is difficult for ...
    Covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalisations continue to rise
    The number of coronavirus infections, as well as the number of deaths and hospitalisations as a result of it, is continuing to increase in Belgium. ...
    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    As the worsening coronavirus situation in Belgium is starting to take its toll on hospitals, it has been confirmed non-urgent care will once again be ...
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    Belgium's Consultative Committee announced on Tuesday that it would be standardising the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) meaning it will be needed ...
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    Passengers leaving from Brussels Airport this autumn have been advised to factor in extra time to account for longer than normal check-in times and ...
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    About 27,000 taxpayers who wrongly received a tax reduction in the last three years due to an error by the tax administration will have to pay what ...
    Wallonia launches first major survey for cyclist satisfaction
    Following in the footsteps of France and Flanders, the Wallonia Region of Belgium is launching its first major satisfaction survey on municipal ...
    After 5 rescues in 2 days, hundreds of migrants take shelter in Italy
    After five rescues in less than two days, almost 400 migrants aboard the Geo Barents search and rescue ship in the Central Mediterranean, operated by ...
    Belgian wind farm closed down to save migrants floating in sea
    A wind farm near Zeebrugge had to be shut down on Wednesday morning as more than 25 migrants had been adrift in its vicinity off the Belgian coast ...