Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays...

Strike action by metro staff continues to cause delays on Brussels metro lines M1, M2, M5, and M6. This follows from Wednesday’s strikes, organised by the liberal CGSLB union, that lead to delays on metro services.

On Wednesday, the normal service was been halved with approximately one in two metros running. Brussels public transport authority STIB has announced that busses and trams are unaffected.

A delegation from the CGSLB union was due to meet with metro managers at 11:00 AM on Wednesday but the meeting seems to have been unsuccessful. In a statement, STIB deplored the action as “completely irresponsible in a time of coronavirus.”

They announced yesterday that “Users should expect approximately 10-minute intervals between metros.”

The CGSLB denounces a “persistent social disregard” on the part of the Brussels public transport service and calls on its members to take action across all transport services to address the issues.

The union calls for a better work-life balance for employees that would allow a “wider range of benefits and more choice between shifts that start early and those that start late,” according to Christian Ecker, CGSLB delegate. He adds that “work breaks are poorly spaced: your break could be just an hour and a half after you start the shift and then that’s it until the end.”