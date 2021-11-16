   
Brussels to put up Grand Place Christmas tree on Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels to put up Grand Place Christmas tree...
Brussels to (re)open fifth vaccination centre for third...
Belgium announces more favourable tax rates for top...
Munich cancels Christmas market in face of rising...
Belgium needs ‘broad measures’ to keep all sectors...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal Government proposes new measures
    2
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to police action
    3
    ‘Not an option’: employers strongly oppose teleworking obligation
    4
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    Brussels to put up Grand Place Christmas tree on Thursday

    Tuesday, 16 November 2021

    Brussels' Christmas tree on the Grand Place. Credit: Belga

    The traditional giant Christmas tree that is at the centre of Brussels Christmas festivities every year will be erected on the capital’s main square on Thursday at 6:30 AM.

    This year, Paul Vierendeels, a resident from the municipality of Dilbeek – just a 25-minute drive from Brussels’ city centre – offered an 18-metre tall spruce to the city, which was planted 25 years ago in the front yard by the previous residents.

    The spruce had become too big for the garden itself, which is why Vierendeels – a regular visitor to the city’s Christmas festivities – decided it was time to cut the tree down. Rather than chopping it and getting rid of it, he decided to donate it to the tree, he told VRT News.

    On Thursday morning, the tree will be placed on the square, where the traditional lifelike nativity scene is usually set up every year.

    Related News

     

    The tree’s close proximity to Brussels makes this year’s traditional decoration more ecologically friendly as the tree won’t have to be transported as far as in previous years. In 2014, for example, Brussels was gifted a spruce from Riga, which required transporting the tree almost 2,000 kilometres.

    To balance the ecological footprint incurred by cutting down the tree and transporting it to the city’s central square, ten new pines will be planted, city authorities said.

    Last year’s tree, an 18-metre-high Nordmann, was given to the city from the garden of the Hôtel de la Chaumière du Lac in Robertville, in the High Fens natural reserve, east of Liège.

    The Christmas tree itself, as well as its erection on Thursday, can be seen on an online webcam.

    Latest news

    Brussels to (re)open fifth vaccination centre for third shots
    When Belgium gives the official green light to start administering a third vaccination dose to the entire population, the Brussels-Capital Region is ...
    Belgium announces more favourable tax rates for top athletes
    Belgian athletes will have to pay 33.5% less tax on premiums they receive after top performances during competitions including the Olympic Games and ...
    Munich cancels Christmas market in face of rising infections
    The German city of Munich has cancelled its renowned Christmas market, which attracts more than two million visitors, due to the "exponential growth" ...
    Belgium needs ‘broad measures’ to keep all sectors open, says De Croo
    By applying broad measures across different sectors at the Consultative Committee on Wednesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wants to ...
    Airport police strike: 200 passengers miss flights at Brussels Airport
    Some 200 passengers missed their flights at Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning due to a strike by airport police, said airport spokeswoman Nathalie ...
    France dismantles large migrant camp near Belgian border
    On Tuesday, French police began dismantling a large camp with over a thousand migrants in Grande-Synthe, a coastal commune next to Dunkirk and near ...
    Belgium in Brief: The Austria Effect
    "What do you think about what's going on in Austria?" In case you missed it, yesterday Austria became the first EU country to confine people who ...
    Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal Government proposes new measures
    During a meeting on Monday, the Federal Government drew up a proposal with a number of measures to be discussed at the Consultative Committee on ...
    Around 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium caused by air pollution in 2019
    Air pollution accounted for some 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium in 2019. However, across the European Union, the number of people dying ...
    ‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures
    Business owners in the nightlife sector are upset about the proposals made by Belgium’s coronavirus expert group (GEMS) that were leaked yesterday ...
    Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded every day
    An average of almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections are being recorded on a daily basis in Belgium, while the number of patients in intensive care ...
    Mandatory vaccination for health care workers from 1 April
    From 1 January 2022, health care workers will have three months to get fully vaccinated before vaccination becomes mandatory for staff on 1 April. ...