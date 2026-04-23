All distribution centres in Brussels remain blocked as Bpost strike continues

A post office of BPost in Auderghem, Brussels, Tuesday, 05 May 2020. Credit: Belga

Postal services in Brussels remain paralysed due to ongoing strikes at Bpost, which started in late March.

The strikes stem from unrest among workers over proposed changes to work schedules aimed at better adapting to the growing demand in the parcel delivery sector.

According to Bpost spokesperson Mathieu Goedefroy, all distribution centres in Brussels remain blocked, preventing the delivery of mail and parcels in the city. "Strikers have been obstructing operations since last Tuesday," he confirmed.

The impact of the strike is not limited to Brussels. In Flanders, there are disruptions in Ternat and Keerbergen, although operations have resumed in Aarschot.

Limburg province faces significant disruption, with strikes reported in Genk, Hasselt, Zonhoven, Lommel, Dilsen, Lummen, Beringen, Houthalen, and Tessenderlo.

Strikes have also resumed in Wallonia, further affecting postal services in the region.

On Monday, union representatives met with management, and a new proposal was put forward. This proposal is currently under review by union members, with further meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday to continue discussions.

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