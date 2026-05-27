Brussels' STIB is no longer recruiting staff

A STIB/MIVB bus in Brussels. Credit: STIB/MIVB

The Brussels public transport company STIB/MIVB, the capital's largest employer, is no longer hiring staff, the company confirmed in its annual report.

The decision follows the difficult budgetary situation in the Brussels-Capital Region, which has resulted in a hiring moratorium across Brussels public services.

While a freeze was already in effect at STIB in 2025 for non-operational staff, the 2026 measures apply to all employees, including technicians and drivers.

Natural staff turnover – including retirements, illness or resignations – is also not being absorbed. Despite the lack of recruits, the company must maintain current service levels for buses, trams and metros in the capital.

"For the time being, we are managing; we will see how this evolves," said STIB spokesperson Laurent Vermeersch.

STIB employs 10,000 people. Before the moratorium, the operator frequently hired several hundred new employees every year.

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