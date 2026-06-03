Brussels Airlines launches direct flights to one of Africa's top safari destinations

Credit: Belga

Brussels Airlines on Wednesday operated its first direct flight between Brussels Airport and Tanzania, opening a new route that will be served twice a week.

The service connects Belgium directly to the East African country in around nine hours, eliminating the need for travellers to transit through other international hubs.

With the launch of the route, Tanzania becomes the 21st destination in Sub-Saharan Africa served from Brussels Airport.

The new connection forms part of Brussels Airport's continued expansion of its long-haul network, which now includes 41 destinations worldwide. Airport authorities said the route further strengthens Brussels' position as a gateway between Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition to boosting tourism, the connection is expected to support economic and cultural ties between Belgium and Tanzania.

The route serves the Kilimanjaro region, home to Africa's highest mountain and a major destination for both leisure and business travellers.

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