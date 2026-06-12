What to do in Brussels this weekend: 12 - 14 June

Credit: The Brussels Times

Summer is coming into full bloom in Brussels. From thousands of roses flowering to open-air performances, experimental music festivals and a must-attend cycling event, there is no shortage of ways to spend the weekend. Find our favourite picks below!

Music

'Hermus & Vondracek', Bozar, Friday 12 June

The Belgian National Orchestra welcomes acclaimed Czech pianist Lukáš Vondráček for a performance of Sergei Rachmaninov's beloved Piano Concerto No. 2, conducted by Antony Hermus.

The evening also features a performance of Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird, a colourful and dramatic ballet score inspired by Russian folklore. A pre-concert introduction is available for ticketholders looking to learn more about the works before the performance begins.

Find more information here.

'From sorrow to hope: Stabat Mater', St Jean Berchmans Church, Saturday 13 June

With his Stabat Mater, composed in 1877 after the tragic loss of his children, Antonín Dvořák created one of the most moving works of the sacred repertoire. In this great composition for soloists, choir and orchestra, meditation on grief becomes a song of hope, carried by music of profound humanity.

The Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra and the Brussels Philharmonic Chorus invite you to experience this powerful work in the spiritual atmosphere of Saint John Berchmans Church in Etterbeek. The soloists include Julie Gebhart, Chiara Giamboi, Aveline Monnoyer, Osvaldo Navarro-Turres, and Kris Belligh, under the baton of Belgian-Chilean music director David Navarro-Turres.

Find more information here.

Cabaret Voltaire, Ancienne Belgique, Friday 12 June

British electronic group Cabaret Voltaire returns to Brussels this weekend for a performance that will showcase music spanning its five-decade career.

Known for their experimental approach to electronic music, the group has influenced generations of artists across genres ranging from techno to synth-pop. Fans of the genre won't want to miss this.

Find more information here.

Play Label Open Air, Place du Congrès, Saturday 13 June

Following last year's sold-out event, Play Label returns to Place du Congrès this weekend for another open-air electronic music festival in the heart of Brussels.

This year's line-up is headlined by house music icon The Blessed Madonna, alongside Jennifer Loveless and local artists Melissa Juice and Ttyfal.

Find more information here.

Volta Solidarity Festival, Volta Centre for Music, Friday 12 June and Saturday 13 June

Music and community come together at Volta Solidarity Festival, with performances by Mudawi Collective, Bodies, LeBlanc, Marylène Corro, Bandler Ching, Julie Rains and Deschamps.

Every ticket sold goes directly to the Volta Fund, which supports emerging musicians facing social and economic barriers.

Find more information here.

Out and about

BXL Tour, various locations across Brussels, Sunday 14 June

The capital's annual cycling event will take riders and spectators through some of the city's most iconic streets and landmarks.

Open to cyclists of all levels, the 40-kilometre route starts at Place de Palais and finishes at the Atomium, offering participants a different way to experience the city. Those not taking part can still follow the action from along the course.

Find more information here.

Rose Festival, Meise Botanic Garden, Saturday 13 June and Sunday 14 June

Meise Botanic Garden will host its first-ever Rose Festival this weekend, celebrating the flower with live music, family-friendly activities and special rose-themed dishes at Restaurant Pachthof.

Visitors can browse the Rose & Plant Market, join guided tours of the Rose Garden, discover rose-inspired products in the Garden Shop and even purchase a rose to take home. All festival activities are included with admission to the Botanic Garden.

Find more information here.

Art and culture

Renaud Dallet: Voir, Toucher, s'aimer fort, Bozar, Saturday 13 June

In his first work, choreographer Renaud Dallet presents a performance exploring connection, empathy and human relationships.

Set within a scenography by Darius Dolatyari-Dolatdoust, combining movement and music with the harp of Ange Halliwell, the work examines what brings people together and what it means to care for one another.

Find more information here.

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