Global leader in anti-drone systems assembles first EU-made product in Belgium

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Australian company DroneShield had produced its first drone detection system in Belgium, intended for the European market.

DroneShield announced on Monday that it has produced its first drone in Belgium, on the occasion of the international defence exhibition Eurosatory in Paris.

The first product manufactured is RfPatrol Mk2: a system approximately the size of a walkie-talkie for AI-driven detection of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in both the military and civilian sectors.

The systems built in Belgium are intended for European and possibly Belgian customers. European suppliers are also largely used for components, says DroneShield. "This enhances regional resilience and European sovereign capacity," they stated.

Supply chain

The production line in Belgium is DroneShield's only one outside Australia. "Customers in Belgium and the rest of Europe now have access to the same trusted DroneShield technology, produced within a supply chain that seamlessly aligns with the region's industrial priorities," states Commercial Director Louis Gamarra in a press release.

At the end of 2025, Belgium ordered 2.8 million euros worth of anti-drone guns from DroneShield, as part of the 50 million euro anti-drone plan of Minister of Defence Theo Francken (N-VA).

Eurosatory takes place from June 15 to 19 in Paris.

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