After aid cuts, US announces $1 billion for UN humanitarian work

The United Nations flag flies in New York, symbolising the rules-based international order at a time of renewed global instability. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck / Belga

The United States will provide more than $1 billion in funding to several United Nations agencies to support humanitarian and disaster relief operations worldwide, the US State Department announced on Tuesday.

The funding will help deliver emergency assistance in more than 40 countries facing conflict, hunger, natural disasters and other humanitarian crises.

More than $800 million will go to the World Food Programme (WFP), which provides food aid and emergency support in some of the world's most vulnerable regions.

A further $200 million will be allocated to UNICEF, which supports children affected by war, climate-related disasters and poverty.

The announcement comes just a month after Washington unveiled a separate $1.8 billion package for UN humanitarian programmes in 2026.

The move marks a significant commitment from the world's largest economy at a time when US funding for international organisations has faced growing scrutiny under President Trump.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has sought to reduce spending on a range of foreign aid programmes as part of his "America First" agenda.

Several humanitarian initiatives have been scaled back or cancelled, while the US has yet to fully pay its contributions to the UN's regular budget.

Washington has also suspended funding to some UN bodies during Trump's current and previous administrations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which supports Palestinian refugees.

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