Orange heat alert issued as Belgium faces scorching week

A man cools off in Brussels amid the heatwave. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/The Brussels Times

Belgium's Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued an orange heat alert for most of the country from Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to climb to 38°C.

The province of Luxembourg will be placed under an orange heat warning as of Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to exceed 35°C.

The alert will be extended to the rest of Belgium on Wednesday, excluding the coast, and will remain in force until at least Friday.

According to the RMI, exceptionally high temperatures will persist for the remainder of the week, with most areas remaining above 30°C and parts of the northeast potentially reaching 38°C. Heat thunderstorms could also develop later in the week.

The interregional environment agency CELINE's "high heat and ozone peak" warning phase, which came into force on 15 June, remains active.

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