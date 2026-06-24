Woman injured in suspected stabbing in Uccle on Tuesday

Emergency services' vehicles. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A woman was injured in a suspected stabbing on Chaussée de Waterloo in Uccle in the late afternoon on Tuesday, Belga News Agency reported. This is the second stabbing incident to have been reported on the same day.

The emergency services received a call at around 17:00 regarding a woman with an abdominal wound near the Fort Jaco terminus in Uccle. An ambulance and MUG (Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation) services were dispatched to the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital, and no further details were released regarding her condition.

The Marlow police zone, which covers the communes of Uccle, Watermael-Boitsfort and Auderghem, said the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear, but that a suspect had been arrested.

The injury may have been caused by a sharp object, but this has yet to be confirmed, the fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw said.

The incident is believed to have taken place within a family context, according to police spokesperson Laurent Masset. The police did not provide any further information. An investigation has been launched.

Two stabbings in one day

The incident follows another stabbing in Anderlecht at around 09:00 on Tuesday. One person was stabbed several times in the face on Tuesday morning during a knife attack near the tunnel on Rue des Vétérinaires, the Brussels-Midi police district confirmed.

The Brussels Fire Brigade confirmed that it dispatched an ambulance to the scene to treat a person injured by a sharp object, and said the victim's life was not in danger.

The Brussels-Midi Police zone, which covers Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Forest, has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the attack.

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