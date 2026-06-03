Belgian airspace strike forces hundreds to sleep at Brussels Airport

Illustrative image of passengers at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

Operations at Brussels Airport returned to normal on Wednesday following the unannounced strike by air traffic control provider Skeyes that disrupted Belgian airspace a day earlier.

Around 270 passengers spent the night in the airport terminal in order to catch flights scheduled for Wednesday morning, Brussels Airport spokesperson Quentin Mertens told Belga.

After Belgian airspace reopened shortly after 21:00 on Tuesday, airport activity gradually resumed. Around 40 departing flights and a similar number of arrivals were handled during the evening, according to the airport.

The full economic impact of the disruption has not yet been calculated, Mertens said.

The strike began overnight on Monday and was triggered by opposition among air traffic controllers to a planned move to Skeyes' new digital control centre in Namur. Air traffic was suspended twice on Tuesday due to the industrial action.

The disruption led to the cancellation of around 140 arriving and departing flights at Brussels Airport, affecting thousands of passengers.

Despite the disruption, airport operations had largely returned to normal by Wednesday morning.

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