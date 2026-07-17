Brussels approves 'Canopy Plan' to make public spaces more resilient to heatwaves

Credit: Beliris

The Brussels Government has approved a new "Canopy Plan." The goal is to adapt major public spaces to climate change while improving their urban quality.

The initiative, championed by Brussels State Secretary for Urban Planning Audrey Henry (MR), will initially focus on two sites: Rue de la Régence between the Royal Palace and the Palace of Justice, and Schuman roundabout, where a planned canopy was previously scrapped due to budgetary constraints.

The Region's Urban Lab, led by the Brussels Chief Architect and bringing together Urban Brussels, Perspective Brussels, Brussels Mobility and Brussels Environment, will develop proposals for the project.

Schuman roundabout and the Place Royale/Rue de la Régence axis will serve as the first pilot sites, where temporary and permanent solutions to reduce the impact of rising temperatures will be tested.

"The Canopy Plan is a concrete response to the lessons learned from the Schuman roundabout project," Henry said after Thursday's cabinet meeting.

She added that inherited urban projects should not automatically be carried forward without considering climate challenges, and said the Urban Lab would explore and assess the most suitable solutions for each site.

According to Henry, creating more comfortable public spaces will also boost Brussels' economic attractiveness, support local businesses, enhance the city's heritage and improve residents' quality of life.

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