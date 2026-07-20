2026 World Cup sets all-time attendance record with more than 6.8 million spectators

A general view of players on the pitch during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

A record 6,810,966 spectators attended the 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA announced shortly after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final.

The previous attendance record was set at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, when around 3.6 million spectators attended. That figure had already been surpassed before the end of this year's group stage.

Ahead of the competition, concerns were raised that high ticket prices and US President Donald Trump's policies could prevent stadiums from selling out.

Instead, almost every venue was filled to capacity throughout the tournament, which featured a record 48 teams and an expanded 104-match schedule.

By comparison, the 1994 World Cup featured 52 matches, while the previous edition in Qatar drew more than 3.4 million spectators.

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