Child hit by tram in Jette

STIB/MIVB logo on a tram. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

A child was hospitalised after being hit by a tram in Jette on Thursday evening.

Brussels fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw confirmed that the accident happened around 20:30 on Thursday evening on Charles Woeste Avenue in Jette.

The child suffered injuries but "was not trapped and is not in life-threatening danger", according to Derieuw .

"The tram driver was taken to hospital in a state of shock," he said.

Tram services were temporarily suspended between the Belgica and Jette Cemetery stops before resuming at around 21:00.

According to Bruzz, it is not the first tram accident on Charles Woeste Avenue. In 2018, a 10-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a tram, while another child was hit by tram 51 in 2019.

Earlier this year, a cyclist was also involved in a collision with a tram on the same avenue.

Related News