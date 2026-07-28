Motorists beware: Brussels parking meter scam is designed to steal your bank details

Credit: parking.brussels.

Parking.Brussels is urging people who want to park their vehicles in the city to pay attention to the QR code on the machine. Some of them are fake and intended to steal your bank details.

According to the agency, the counterfeit QR codes are placed directly over the real, official sticker on parking meters. If you scan the fake code, you will be redirected to a fraudulent website that looks almost identical to the official payment page, but with an incorrect web address.

The fake site asks motorists to enter the duration of their parking session before prompting them to pay. It is designed to steal people's bank details.

To avoid falling victim to the fraud, parking.brussels advises motorists to use only the official parking payment apps when paying by mobile phone, rather than scanning QR codes displayed on parking meters.

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