Police seek four suspects after man assaulted and robbed in broad daylight in Brussels

Credit: Federal Police.

Police are appealing to members of the public following a violent assault and robbery by five men in Anderlecht.

At around 06:45 on Thursday, 16 July, a man aged 37 was ambushed by five younger men and violently beaten to the ground on Rue de la Clinique.

CCTV footage shows the men stripping the victim of his belongings after the assault.

One of the five suspects has already been identified and charged. Police are now appealing for help to identify the remaining four.

The first suspect is dark-skinned, bearded, and of slim build. He was wearing black trousers, a dark grey T-shirt and a white cap.

The second suspect has olive skin, slim build, walks with a hunched posture. He wears long, dark, curly hair and was clad in dark clothing with white trainers.

The third suspect is dark-skinned as well and of slim build. He was clad in dark clothing and wore a black balaclava.

The fourth suspect was travelling on an e-scooter, had olive skin, an average build, dark, tied-back hair and wore a beard. He was wearing black-and-white patterned shorts and a light-coloured T-shirt.

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