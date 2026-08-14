Third lane on E19 towards Brussels to reopen

Illustrative image of traffic on the E19. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

A third lane on the E19 motorway towards Brussels will reopen near Mechelen-Noord from Saturday 22 August, following weeks of restrictions due to damage to a bridge.

Further inspections of the damaged bridge over the River Dyle have found that reopening a third lane is safe, the Flemish Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV) announced.

All three lanes will remain narrower than usual, and the 70 km/h speed limit will stay in place.

Damage to a crossbeam of the bridge was discovered during a routine inspection on 24 July. As a precaution, traffic towards Brussels has since been restricted to two narrowed lanes.

Experts from the Flemish Mobility and Public Works Department have now concluded that a third narrowed lane can safely be opened, restoring the motorway's full traffic capacity towards the capital.

However, the R6 slip road onto the E19 towards Brussels will remain closed. AWV said there is still not enough space for vehicles to merge safely due to the measures around the bridge, meaning drivers will have to continue following a diversion.

Current roadworks on the E19 near Rumst are also due to finish on 22 August. The changes are intended to increase capacity before the end of the summer holidays, when commuter and business traffic picks up again.

The overtaking ban for lorries will remain in place for the time being.

Meanwhile, investigations into a permanent solution for the damaged bridge are continuing. Experts are examining whether it can be repaired and what work would be required.

Another option under consideration would redirect traffic over currently unused bridges in the central reservation of the E19, although this remains in its early stages and would require permits.

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