Take a break: Best new cafés to try in Brussels

Brussels is home to an abundance of trendy coffee shops, with new ones opening all the time.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new spot to take your laptop, some delicious speciality coffee, or somewhere for Sunday brunch for all the family, we've got you covered. Find all our top picks below!

Facil - City centre

Facil is a delightful new spot in the centre of Brussels, offering a variety of breakfast dishes, toasts and sweet treats at all times of the day.

Everything is skillfully prepared, with the most surprising and fresh combinations, friendly staff and an original menu, and outstanding coffee from Brussels' Articule Café.

Address: Rue des Alexiens 73, 1000 City of Brussels. Find more information here.

Coudboul - City centre

Coudboul is a café like no other, combining crisp pastries, artisanal ice cream and speciality coffee. After hunting for hidden treasure at Brussels' best flea market on the square, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a classic Belgian waffle or an affogato and people-watch from one of the café's iconic fluorescent yellow stools.

Aside from its memorable menu, the eye-catching interior is unlike anything you have seen, with concrete tables, mirrors everywhere, and a bold and modern aesthetic. Two of the owners are also behind the renowned bakery Pinpin, guaranteeing high-quality pastries full of flavour.

Address: Place du Jeu de Balle, Marolles, 1000 City of Brussels. Find more information here.

Fernand - Ixelles

Having opened its doors this spring, Fernand has already made a name for itself on one of Brussels' liveliest squares. This delightful neighbourhood café, run by Scott and Nico, is open seven days a week from 07:30 to 19:00 and serves up fresh, seasonal and local food.

On the menu are 13 types of sandwiches, salads, homemade soup, pastries and granola, and two main meals – one vegetarian and one featuring meat or fish – which change regularly, as well as plenty of hot and cold drinks.

Address: Place Fernand Cocq, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Lil'Bouche - City centre

This espresso bar, just a stone's throw from Sablon and Grand Place, is the third venue opened by Antoine Cornil, and a must-visit for coffee lovers. Lil'Bouche serves shots of impeccable quality with personalised advice, where the staff take the time to answer any questions you may have about the coffee, from the beans to the roasting.

The menu is entirely dedicated to espresso-based drinks, with four coffees and four flavour profiles, explained by a diagram on the wall and a well-trained team. The options also change regularly – giving you a reason to come back.

Address: Rue des Éperonniers 60-62, 1000 City of Brussels. Find more information here.

Malō Coffee - Ixelles

Situated on the bustling Chaussée de Waterloo, between the popular neighbourhoods of Châtelain and Bascule, this café sets itself apart with its speciality coffee and homemade bagels, and the warm welcome you receive as soon as you step through the door.

Malō's artisanal coffee guarantees a rich aromatic profile, and the baristas prepare each cup meticulously and advise customers on the drinks on offer. The New York-inspired bagels are fresh and generously filled, and perfect for a light lunch. Customers can also opt for bagel halves to sample different flavours.

Address: Chaussée de Waterloo 586, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Journal - Woluwe-Saint-Pierre

Journal may well become your new favourite brunch spot in Brussels after your first visit. Opened by well-known chef Anh-Tu and her sister Vivi Pham, who had long dreamed of creating a place of their own together, the family-friendly café is inspired by the North Sea, Hamptons beach houses, and California surf shacks the pair grew up in.

Journal focuses on colourful, comforting seasonal cuisine, such as mac and cheese, burgers, rotisserie chickens, shrimp croquettes and waffles topped with smoked salmon and poached eggs. The beautifully bright and simple interior makes it the ideal place to enjoy your weekend mornings.

Address: Avenue Orban 231, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre. Find more information here.

GAT - Ixelles

This new "hole-in-the-wall" coffee concept, recently opened just by Place Flagey, made headlines for becoming the first café of its kind in Brussels. The man behind the concept serves coffees anonymously through a hole in a wall. There are no tables, no baristas and no cosy interiors. Just one man and a QR code.

Customers order online and collect their drinks through a small opening in the wall. During busy periods, most people wait less than 40 seconds for their drink – making GAT the perfect spot for a quick break.

Address: Rue Lesbroussart 67, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

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